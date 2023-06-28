Ensign Partners turns to Gig Worker Solutions for barrier breaking benefits for their self employed clients
Ensign & Gig Worker Solutions combine Ensign's comprehensive services with Gig's groundbreaking benefit solutions to comprehensively support gig workersRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensign Financial Partners, a market-leading provider of comprehensive business solutions, is partnering with Gig Worker Solutions, a pioneering technology Professional Employer Organization (Tech PEO), to bring about an industry-first offering for gig workers. This unique partnership will create unparalleled access to payroll, benefits, retirement, and workers' compensation solutions for freelancers and independent contractors.
The collaboration with Gig Worker Solutions will complement Ensign Financial Partners' extensive business solution suite, which includes insurance, financial planning, accounting, and legal services. This all-in-one solution aims to provide the much-needed support infrastructure for gig workers, enabling them to maximize their finances and enhance their quality of life, without sacrificing their independence.
"Gig workers are a growing and integral part of our economy. They are shaping the future of work, but until now, they have lacked the full spectrum of business solutions that can help them thrive. We are excited to bring our expertise to fill this gap," said Todd Clarke, Founder & Managing Partner of Ensign Financial Partners.
Through this partnership, businesses that depend on the expertise and services of Ensign Financial Partners can now extend these benefits to the independent contractors their companies rely on. This integration not only enhances the quality of working relationships but also significantly boosts the financial security and work satisfaction of gig workers.
Gig Worker Solutions, led by CEO Ryan Leggett, is an innovative Tech PEO designed specifically to support the burgeoning gig economy. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Ensign Financial Partners to bring our groundbreaking services to more gig workers. Together, we're creating a game-changing support infrastructure that addresses the unique needs of this dynamic workforce," said Leggett.
To learn more about this exciting development, visit www.gigworkersolutions.com and https://www.ensignfinancialpartners.com/.
About Ensign Financial Partners Ensign Financial Partners is a market-leading provider of comprehensive business solutions, dedicated to equipping businesses and freelancers with the tools they need to grow and succeed. With services spanning from insurance, financial planning, accounting, to legal services, Ensign Financial Partners offers a one-stop solution for the modern workforce.
About Gig Worker Solutions Gig Worker Solutions is an innovative technology Professional Employer Organization (Tech PEO) that caters to the needs of the growing gig economy. With their cutting-edge platform, they provide independent contractors and freelancers with access to essential services, such as payroll, benefits, retirement, and workers' compensation.
