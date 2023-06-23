The First Step to a Life Changing Story - nowhere is like home

Ms Bon Vilayphone, one of the beneficiaries of “ Reduced Vulnerability of Returnee Migrant Workers through Linkages to Employment Opportunities and Integration into Local Economic Development in Response to COVID-19” funded by the Japanese Government, returned to Laos during COVID-19 from Thailand where she worked as a housekeeper. She never wanted to return to work overseas as she wants to be close to her family and be able to visit them whenever she wants. She was part of the skill development training on tailoring and now works in a factory with a dream of having a tailoring shop of her own at home one day.