Aspire Systems unveils ground-breaking Guidewire Digital Jutro customization to transform the insurance industry
Aspire Systems reveals a new Guidewire Digital Jutro customization that will make
We are excited to introduce the Guidewire Digital Demo as a game-changing tool for Guidewire users. The platform aligns with our mission to empower insurance organizations to thrive in the digital age”OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a leading global technology services firm, said it was thrilled to announce the launch of its customization for the Guidewire Digital Jutro platform. Designed to revolutionize the insurance industry, the customized Guidewire Digital showcases Aspire Systems' commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation.
Aspire Systems’ customized Guidewire Digital portal is the first in the market offering UX customizations and the only one in the market built using Jutro platform. This customization of Guidewire Digital is a comprehensive and interactive addition that makes adaption easier for insurance organizations adopting Jutro platforms. It also helps explore the transformative capabilities of Guidewire products more. Through an immersive demo, insurance companies can experience first-hand the powerful features and functionalities of the customized Guidewire Digital, which majorly enhances the UI and UX capabilities of the OOTB version. This customization, combined with Jutro adoption, would further reduce compatibility issues between Guidewire Digital portal and Guidewire core and enable seamless upgrades in insurers who have moved to Guidewire Cloud. The customization addresses common questions insurers have while adopting Jutro platforms, such as ones around ease of customization, and branding/ theming possibilities.
The customization is 3X faster than developing a portal in a traditional approach and 2x faster than building with other low code platforms, said the company. It is targeted to help insurers strengthen their business processes, customer engagement, and overall operational efficiency.
Key Features of Aspire’s customized Guidewire Digital:
Interactive features: Users can navigate through a more user-friendly Guidewire Digital portal customized keeping functionality and easy navigation in mind.
Personalized Experience: The customization includes policy dashboards, characterization avatars, and easy access features that the users can customize to their liking, establishing the ever-critical customer connection.
Seamless Integration: It offers seamless integration of Guidewire's digital solutions with existing systems, showcasing the potential for enhanced efficiency and streamlined workflows. It can latch on to your existing 3rd party solutions and future upgrade will be so easy.
Time efficient features: Real-time Electronic Notification of Loss (ENOL) pop-up that popup that cuts down claim notification time, and effort for users. Quote in one step with minimized wizard flow and data auto-population with chatbot assist.
Commenting on the launch, Ms Maha Santaram, Practice Head – Insurance, Aspire Systems, stated, "We are excited to introduce the Guidewire Digital Demo as a game-changing tool for Guidewire users. This platform aligns with our mission to empower insurance organizations to thrive in the digital age. By focusing on Guidewire's robust suite of digital solutions, we aim to help insurers accelerate their digital transformation journey and create enhanced customer experiences."
Aspire Systems' customization of Guidewire Digital marks another milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the insurance industry and achieving Guidewire excellence. It also highlights the service provider’s commitment to strengthen its position as a Guidewire partner.
To find out the highlight features of the customized Guidewire Digital and sign up for a demo, visit: Guidewire Digital customization demo
About Aspire Systems:
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm that specializes in providing digital transformation solutions to industries including insurance, banking, and healthcare. With more than two decades of experience and a team of highly skilled professionals, Aspire Systems leverages cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and deliver tangible business outcomes for its clients. Aspire Systems has a strong track record of success in enabling digital transformation journeys and is trusted by leading organizations worldwide. Check out our insurance offerings here: Insurance Technology Solutions & Services
For inquiries, please contact: info@aspiresys.com
