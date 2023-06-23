Aspire Systems launches Nordic customisation for Guidewire InsuranceSuite core & Guidewire Digital
...We believe the insurance market in the Nordic has huge untapped abilities. We hope to help insurers take a step forward in this direction with this customisation we have developed”LONDON CITY, UK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a leading technology services provider with a global presence, is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated Nordic customisation for Guidewire InsuranceSuite Core and Guidewire Digital Portal. This latest offering underscores Aspire Systems' unwavering commitment to the Nordic insurance market and its dedication to providing tailored technology solutions that amplify the strength and distinctiveness of this remarkable sector.
Aspire Systems announced its latest offering - end-to-end customisation of Guidewire suite of products in Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish, making business easy in the Nordic countries. The customisations are possible for Guidewire InsuranceSuite core & Guidewire Digital portal, with rollouts as early as two weeks, the services provider said in a statement here. The customisation highlights include the entire app/ portal language change to Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish. Regional, localised change of formats for date/time, numbers, monetary amounts, addresses, and phone numbers; product changes including currency display specific to each region (DKK, SEK, NOK, EUR); Guidewire admin data clean up; Guidewire rating engine configuration and a bot service with easy flow for quick assist with localisation changes.
The customisation is designed to empower insurers operating in Nordic countries with advanced technology solutions that align with the unique requirements of the region's insurance market. This customisation will save the initial effort that an insurer has to invest in such customisation, even if only to fulfill the basic customisations such as currency which are a must-have for the geography.
What Nordic customisation stands for:
Augmenting the Nordic Insurance Market: This customized solution is specifically designed to augment the already robust Nordic insurance market. It embraces the strong foundations of Guidewire InsuranceSuite & Digital portals, and the inherent qualities of the Nordic region, leveraging technology to elevate its performance and capabilities.
Tailored Nordic Experience: The customisations incorporated into the Guidewire InsuranceSuite & Digital portals cater to the specific language and demographic requirements while operating businesses in the Nordic region, including seamless localization, compliance with regional regulations, multilingual support, and enhanced user experiences.
Empowering Growth: The Nordic customisation equips the insurance players in the market to unlock new opportunities, drive operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, enabling them to capitalize on their strengths and seize growth opportunities within the Nordic insurance market.
“The Nordic business region is unique in the way it operates, and its growth needs compared to other parts of the globe. We believe the insurance market in the Nordic has huge potential in terms of untapped abilities and we hope to help insurers take a step forward in this direction with this unique, tailored customisation we have developed for their Guidewire InsuranceSuite & Digital portals,” said Maha Santaram, Practice Head- Insurance, Aspire Systems.
Dubbing it a game-changing offering that aligns with the strength and unique qualities of the Nordic insurance market, the expert said the tailored technology solution would amplify capabilities and position Nordic insurers for even greater success.
The Nordic customisation is also available for insurers operating on other core insurance portals. The customisation reinforces Aspire Systems' focus on delivering tailored technology solutions serving every player in the insurance industry.
To learn more about the Nordic customisation of Guidewire Portals and how Aspire Systems amplifies the strength of the Nordic insurance market through technology, visit Nordic Customisation for Guidewire.
Aspire Systems' customisation of Guidewire for the Nordic marks another milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to driving innovation in the insurance industry and achieving Guidewire excellence. It also highlights the service provider’s commitment to strengthen its position as a Guidewire partner.
