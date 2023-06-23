Filmmaker Mateo Messina Debuts Fantastical Short ‘LITTLE WING’ at Dances With Films on June 25, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-winning film and television composer Mateo Messina (Juno, Blockers, The Wrong Missy, Superstore) makes his directorial debut with the short film, LITTLE WING. This whimsical tale of what happens when a weatherman meets a pixie in a bar will make its World Premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood as an official selection of the Dances With Films Festival on June 25th.
LITTLE WING reveals the chance encounter between Oscar, a local meteorologist who is “down on his luck with love” and not ready for the next chapter, and Bo, a delightfully charming pixie (yep, a real one) who has recently been promoted to fairy. Will her far-fetched origin story change his outlook on life…and perhaps answer the age-old question: where does snow come from?
The 8-minute fantastical film stars Kayvon Esmaili (The Flight Attendant, The Terminal List, Will Trent), Kate Micucci (The Lego Batman Movie, Scooby Doo, Big Bang Theory) and Carly Craig (American Housewife, Sideswiped, Role Models).
This visually stunning and imaginative film was co-written by Messina and actor Jeff Witzke (Immortality, Henry Danger, Up In The Air), and produced by Luke Barnett (Faith Based, Darkness Falls, Painkillers) and Briana Goldberg (Faith Based, End of Summer).
Messina is excited to debut this playful story, “Little Wing is a little film reminding us we don’t really know how our world, this universe even, works. Our lives are a beautiful mystery. We never stop learning, exploring and can always use a new point of view to give us perspective."
Dances With Films is an independent film festival created in 1998 to champion innovation, talent, and creativity.
LITTLE WING – World Premiere
Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
Time: 2:00pm / Category: Kidz By Pros - Group 1
Location: TLC Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, California
Tickets / Info: DancesWithFilms.com/little-wing
About Mateo Messina:
Mateo Messina is a Grammy winning composer who writes music for films ranging from indie to Academy Award winning - as well as for multiple television series and commercials. One of his personal passions has been writing and producing over 23 symphonies, each premiering as a benefit concert for Seattle Children’s Hospital. To date his concerts have raised over $2,000,000 to help children in need and their families. For more visit: MateoMessina.com
Tammy Lynn
