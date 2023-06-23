Body-Worn Camera Footage from June 19th Trooper-Involved Shooting Released

A “routine” traffic stop for an Arizona State Trooper is often unpredictable.

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Trooper Sean Harkins’ body-worn camera video from Monday, June 19, 2023, shows him shortly after 11:30 a.m. as he stopped the driver of a Kia sedan near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix. As Trooper Harkins walked towards the vehicle, the suspect, 29-year-old Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja, opened fire, striking Trooper Harkins in the leg. Trooper Harkins managed to get back to his patrol vehicle and call for assistance.

AZDPS is grateful to Phoenix Police, firefighters, EMS, and all of the assisting agencies.

AZDPS would like to send special recognition to the doctors and medical staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center who treated Trooper Harkins, who was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

AZDPS defers to the investigating agency, Phoenix Police Department, for any additional information regarding this incident.