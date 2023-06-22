AG Rosenblum: “Ghost Guns” Will Finally be Banned in Oregon!

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum celebrates the Oregon Legislature’s passage of House Bill 2005, which now heads to the Governor’s desk. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death among children and teens.

“Guns assembled at home from online kits —or made from instructions on 3D-printers —are weapons of choice for gun traffickers and those who cannot otherwise legally obtain a gun,” said AG Rosenblum. “I’m pleased to say, thanks to the Oregon legislature, with few exceptions, all guns will now be required to display a serial number and undetectable guns will be illegal altogether!“

According to recent data from California, up to 50% of guns used in crimes are ghost guns.

HB 2005 will address both undetectable and untraceable “ghost guns,” affirming Oregon’s commitment to responsible gun ownership. More specifically, the bill will:

Prohibit undetectable firearms: Any firearm that cannot be detected by a metal detector or other security exemplar would be prohibited for sale, manufacture, or possession. Violations punishable as a Class A Misdemeanor for possession and Class B Felony for sale and manufacture. Prohibit unserialized firearms and unfinished frames and receivers: The possession, sale, or transfer of such a firearm would result in a Class B Violation ($525 presumptive, $135-$1,000 minimum to maximum) for a first-time offense. Provide exceptions for antique firearms, firearms manufactured prior to the enactment of the federal Gun Control Act of 1968, inoperable firearms, and possession by and transfers to federally licensed firearms dealers, manufacturers, and importers.

“I want to especially thank Representatives Reynolds, Grayber, Kropf, and Evans and Senators Manning and Prozanski for their work on this bill, and all the advocates who helped in so many ways to pass this legislation. You have all done a great service to Oregonians!”