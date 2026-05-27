ODOJ Announces Nearly 15-Year Prison Sentence for Roseburg Man Who Stockpiled More Than 740,000 Child Sexual Abuse Files

The Oregon Department of Justice announced this week that a Roseburg man has been sentenced to 14 years and 8 months in prison after pleading no contest to five counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. The case, investigated by the Oregon DOJ Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, centered on one of the largest collections of child sexual abuse material ever uncovered in the state – more than 740,000 files that the defendant had made available to anyone on a public file-sharing network.

“This is 740,000 instances of a child being exploited and that exploitation being spread,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “This man didn’t just possess this material; he made it available to anyone who wanted it. This sentence reflects the severity of those choices, and I commend the dedicated investigators at SOCET and our ICAC Task Force who did the painstaking work to bring this case to justice.”

David Arthur Kelly, of Roseburg, entered his plea this week before Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Johnson. Kelly told the judge he had “made a mistake.” Judge Johnson pointed to the sheer volume of files and told Kelly that what he did “was not a mistake, it was a series of repeated decisions to exploit children.”

Between June 2023 and August 2024, investigators with the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) made nineteen separate connections to Kelly’s computer and downloaded numerous CSAM files through a publicly accessible peer-to-peer file sharing network. The Oregon DOJ ICAC Task Force took over the investigation in October 2024, identified Kelly as the suspect, and executed search warrants at his Roseburg home. What investigators found on his laptop told the full story – a one-terabyte hard drive packed with more than 740,000 CSAM files, every one of them set to share freely over the internet.

The case was prosecuted by Sr. AAG Elijah Michalowski of the DOJ Criminal Justice Division, appointed as Special Prosecutor by Douglas County DA Richard Wesenberg. Kelly was indicted by a Douglas County Grand Jury on November 6, 2025, on ten counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Under the terms of a stipulated sentence, he will serve 176 months – just under 15 years – in state prison.