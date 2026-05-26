Oregon Attorney General’s Office Attends White House Medicaid Fraud Roundtable, Brings Enforcement Record and Long Track Record of Wins

Senior staff from Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s office attended Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force on Fraud roundtable at the White House today, with a clear message: Oregon fights Medicaid fraud because it’s the right thing to do for taxpayers and patients. Our results speak for themselves – fighting fraud should always be a bipartisan effort and something we can all agree on. This is an important conversation to have. Notably, several Democratic-led states were either not invited or turned away at the door.

“Oregon has spent decades fighting Medicaid fraud and we have the record to prove it,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “In just the past decade, our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has secured hundreds of criminal convictions. We will continue to hold anyone accountable who steals from Oregonians”

Oregon’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit made up of a small (20 FTE) multi-disciplinary team of attorneys, investigators, auditors, data analysts and a nurse has been fighting fraud for forty (40) years. Since 2021, the Oregon MFCU has secured over 168 convictions and recovered over $58 million. The federal government has commended the work of state Medicaid Fraud Control Units in the Medicaid Fraud Control Units Annual Report: Fiscal Year 2025, OEI-09-26-00140. Last year, MFCUs nationally returned nearly $4.64 for every dollar invested by state and federal governments – nearly $2 billion back to taxpayers.

Oregon’s team engaged directly with the task force today on what resources and federal support states need to keep that work going strong. This roundtable conversation comes after the receipt of this letter from the HHS Office of the Inspector General that was sent to all 53 Medicaid Fraud Control Units and Attorneys General.

Attorney General Rayfield and 23 other attorneys general also sent a multistate letter to Vice President Vance today urging the administration to protect the successful federal-state Medicaid fraud enforcement partnership. The coalition raised concerns in the letter of the significant reduction in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services personnel charged with investigating health care fraud undermining the very enforcement the task force says it wants to strengthen. Both HHS-OIG and U.S. Attorney staff typically focused on combatting health care fraud, have been reportedly diverted to immigration and other national initiatives.

OREGON DOJ RECENT MFCU ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

Charges: Roberto Felipe Munoz / Munoz Counseling LLC

Attorney General Rayfield announced charges against Roberto Felipe Munoz and his business, Munoz Counseling LLC, for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from Oregon’s Medicaid program. Munoz faces 18 felony counts including Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment, Aggravated Theft, and Aggravated Identity Theft.

MFCU prosecutors allege that between March and August 15, 2025, Munoz and Munoz Counseling submitted fraudulent claims to CareOregon – a partner of Health Share of Oregon, one of 16 Coordinated Care Organizations that contract with the Oregon Health Authority to provide Medicaid services. CareOregon referred the matter to the MFCU and cooperated fully.

NOTE: Criminal charges are allegations of criminal conduct and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Convictions

Attorney General Rayfield also announced two recent convictions in Multnomah County:

Zoe Thiele-Seidenberg

Thiele-Seidenberg worked as a licensed children’s mental health provider at Catholic Community Services, which serves youth ages 5–17. After an internal audit uncovered fraud, CCS referred the matter to the MFCU. On February 24, 2026, Thiele-Seidenberg pleaded guilty to two felony counts of Making False Claims for Health Care Payment and was sentenced to five days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service, restitution, and surrender of her therapy license.

Haley Sanchez

Sanchez, a former CareOregon employee, managed requests for the Health-Related Services Fund – Medicaid dollars that cover housing support, home safety modifications, and other non-traditional services. Between December 2022 and December 2023, she used her access to improperly direct gift cards to herself, family members, and a partner. On February 25, 2026, Sanchez pleaded guilty to two felony counts — Theft in the First Degree and Making a False Claim for Health Care Payment — and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, and 36 months of supervised probation.

The MFCU receives 75% of its funding from HHS under a grant award totaling $6,539,396 for October 2025 through September 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,634,848, is funded by the State of Oregon.