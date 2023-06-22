UPDATE - DCI INVESTIGATING OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

June 22, 2023

Franklin County, Iowa - On June 20, 2023 at 9:42 pm, Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to 1124 W. Gilman Street in Sheffield, Iowa on the report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a male, later identified as Matt Davis, age 30, currently of Hampton, Iowa, brandishing a handgun. Davis was arguing with family members who had locked themselves inside the house and called 911. Deputies ordered Davis to drop the gun, he refused, and walked toward the deputies. Davis pointed the gun at a passing vehicle and then deputies. Deputies shot Davis, striking him once. Medical personnel responded to the scene. Davis died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol were requested to investigate the incident. The weapon Davis pointed at deputies was determined to be a pellet gun (see gun and magazine below) and the incident was captured on deputies’ body cameras. Upon completion of the investigation, all investigative results will be forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for review.

June 21, 2023

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time after notification of relatives.