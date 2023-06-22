Pride in Emergency Management

An LGBTQ+ community roundtable discussion hosted by FEMA Region 9 Date: 2023-06-27T20:00:002023-06-27T23:30:00June 27, 2023 June 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm Location: Onsite and Virtual Zoom Registration

Recent reports and research have highlighted the unique impacts of disasters and pandemics on LGBTQ+ people from preparedness to response and recovery, emphasizing that the needs of this community must be considered in emergency planning. Overarching barriers that disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ people before disasters may be exacerbated during and after disasters. To better support the needs of all people and ensure appropriate preparedness initiatives and response measures, FEMA Region 9 seeks to learn directly from the LGBTQ+ community through a community roundtable discussion to be held on June 27, 2023, in Oakland, CA.

Robert J. Fenton, Administrator, FEMA Region 9 Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the Division of HIV Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control Justin Knighten, Director, Office of External Affairs Kim Bowman, Assistant Deputy Director, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Facilitated by: Brandi Richard Thompson, Public Affairs Officer, FEMA Region 9

Resources: