Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,339 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,618 in the last 365 days.

Pride in Emergency Management

An LGBTQ+ community roundtable discussion hosted by FEMA Region 9

Date: 2023-06-27T20:00:002023-06-27T23:30:00June 27, 2023 June 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Location: Onsite and Virtual

Zoom Registration

Recent reports and research have highlighted the unique impacts of disasters and pandemics on LGBTQ+ people from preparedness to response and recovery, emphasizing that the needs of this community must be considered in emergency planning. Overarching barriers that disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ people before disasters may be exacerbated during and after disasters. To better support the needs of all people and ensure appropriate preparedness initiatives and response measures, FEMA Region 9 seeks to learn directly from the LGBTQ+ community through a community roundtable discussion to be held on June 27, 2023, in Oakland, CA.

 

Robert J. Fenton, Administrator, FEMA Region 9  

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of the Division of HIV Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control  

Justin Knighten, Director, Office of External Affairs

Kim Bowman, Assistant Deputy Director, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management  

Facilitated by: Brandi Richard Thompson, Public Affairs Officer, FEMA Region 9

Resources:

You just read:

Pride in Emergency Management

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more