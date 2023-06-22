Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 22, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 22, 2023

Convened 9:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kenyatta.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 157 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HR 158 Rules

HB 1468 State Government

HB 1469 Judiciary

HB 1470 Judiciary

HB 1471 State Government

HB 1472 State Government

HB 1473 State Government

HB 1474 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1475 Game and Fisheries

HB 1476 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1477 Local Government

HB 1478 Education

HB 1479 State Government

HB 1480 Health

HB 1481 Labor and Industry

HB 1482 Finance

HB 1483 Finance

HB 1484 Health

HB 1485 Transportation

HB 1486 Human Services

HB 1487 State Government

HB 1488 State Government

HB 1489 Education

SB 198 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 199 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 481 Appropriations

SB 482 Appropriations

SB 483 Appropriations

SB 484 Appropriations

SB 485 Appropriations

SB 486 Appropriations

SB 487 Appropriations

SB 488 Appropriations

SB 489 Appropriations

SB 497 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

SB 561 Transportation

SB 562 Transportation

SB 656 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 78 To Appropriations

HB 612 To Appropriations

HB 613 To Appropriations

HB 897 To Appropriations

HB 1020 To Appropriations

HB 1050 To Appropriations

HB 1108 To Appropriations

HB 1280 To Appropriations

HB 1284 To Appropriations

HB 1408 To Appropriations

HB 1456 To Appropriations

HB 1458 To Appropriations

HB 1459 To Appropriations

HB 1461 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1104 From Human Services to Tourism and Economic Development

Bills Reported from Committee

SB 746 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 72 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 404 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 614 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 615 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 616 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 617 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 618 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 619 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 620 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 621 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 622 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 623 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 665 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1058 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1171 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1209 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1331 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1407 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 202 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 262 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1419 From Commerce as Committed

HB 1426 From Commerce as Amended

HB 291 From Finance as Amended

HB 1219 From Finance as Amended

HB 850 From Human Services as Amended

HB 1449 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1465 From Labor & Industry as Committed

Objection on Committee Report

From Labor & Industry, HB 1449

and HB 1465 (Mackenzie) 102 – 101 (Report is Properly Reported)

HB 1096 From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 1252 From Liquor Control as Amended

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 668

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 100 A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol. 202 – 1 HR 121 A Resolution encouraging the creation of urban teaching programs. 106 – 97 HR 132 A Resolution designating the week of June 19 through 25, 2023, as "Pollinator Week" in Pennsylvania. 202 – 1 HR 152 A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States. 182 – 21

The House of Representatives adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

6 Hour Call of the Chair.