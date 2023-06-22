Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 22, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 22, 2023

Convened 9:00 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Kenyatta.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 78 PN 1591

 

       A01200 (FRANKEL)

203 – 0          

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 612 PN 1121

 

Appeal Ruling of the

Chair that A00913, A00970,

A00971, A01037, A01068, A01072, A01074, A01099,

A01215, A01235, A01249,

and A01254 are Out of Order

(Cutler)

 

 

 

 

 

 

102 – 101      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

Pursuant to Rule 66

Voting on HB 612 on

Second Consideration

Bradford/Harris

 

 

 

115 – 88        Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 613 PN 1122

 

Pursuant to Rule 66

Voting on HB 613 on

Second Consideration

Bradford/Harris

 

 

 

118 – 85        Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 897 PN 0895

 

       A01097 (ISAACSON)

203 – 0

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 1020 PN 1264

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1050 PN 1532

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1108 PN 1164

 

       A01065 (HOHENSTEIN)

202 – 1

       A01181 (DELOZIER)

100 – 103      (Failed)

       A01267 (HOHENSTEIN)

199 – 4          

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 1280 PN 1396

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1284 PN 1531

 

       A01193 (SMITH)

203 – 0          

       A01195 (E. NELSON)

203 – 0

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 1408 PN 1605

 

Motion to Suspend the Rules

for Late Filed A01286

(Topper)

 

 

203 – 0

       A01286 (TOPPER)

203 – 0          

       A01209 (TOPPER)

203 – 0          

       A01234 (KLUNK)

101 – 102      (Failed)

       A01238 (HEFFLEY)

101 – 102      (Failed)

       A01241 (DUNBAR)

203 – 0                      

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 1456 PN 1616

 

Appeal Ruling of the

Chair that A01213, A01225, A01230, A01242, A01251, A01255, A01269, A01283

are Out of Order (Cutler)

 

 

 

 

102 – 101      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

Pursuant to Rule 66

Voting on HB 1458 on

Second Consideration

Bradford/Harris

 

 

 

122– 81         Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1458 PN 1617

 

Appeal Ruling of the

Chair that A01231,

A01246, A01252, A01257

are Out of Order (Cutler)

 

 

 

102 – 101      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

Pursuant to Rule 66

Voting on HB 1458 on

Second Consideration

Bradford/Harris

 

 

 

113 – 90        Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1459 PN 1618

 

Appeal Ruling of the

Chair that A01222, A01228, A01232, A01247, A01253, A01258, and A01260 are Out of Order (Cutler)

 

 

 

 

102 – 101      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

Pursuant to Rule 66

Voting on HB 1459 on

Second Consideration

Bradford/Harris

 

 

 

115 - 88         Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration

HB 1461 PN 1619

 

Appeal Ruling of the

Chair that A01229,

A01248, A01256,

A01259, A01261 and

A01282 are Out of Order

(Cutler)

 

 

 

 

 

102 – 101      (Ruling of Chair Stands)

Pursuant to Rule 66

Voting on HB 1461 on

Second Consideration

Bradford/Harris

 

 

 

126 – 77        Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 157     Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HR 158     Rules

 

HB 1468   State Government

HB 1469   Judiciary

HB 1470   Judiciary

HB 1471   State Government

HB 1472   State Government

HB 1473   State Government

HB 1474   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1475   Game and Fisheries

HB 1476   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 1477   Local Government

HB 1478   Education

HB 1479   State Government

HB 1480   Health

HB 1481   Labor and Industry

HB 1482   Finance

HB 1483   Finance

HB 1484   Health

HB 1485   Transportation

HB 1486   Human Services

HB 1487   State Government

HB 1488   State Government

HB 1489   Education

                   

SB 198      Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 199      Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 481      Appropriations

SB 482      Appropriations

SB 483      Appropriations

SB 484      Appropriations

SB 485      Appropriations

SB 486      Appropriations

SB 487      Appropriations

SB 488      Appropriations

SB 489      Appropriations

SB 497      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

SB 561      Transportation

SB 562      Transportation

SB 656      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 78           To Appropriations

HB 612         To Appropriations

HB 613         To Appropriations

HB 897         To Appropriations

HB 1020      To Appropriations

HB 1050      To Appropriations

HB 1108      To Appropriations

HB 1280      To Appropriations

HB 1284      To Appropriations

HB 1408      To Appropriations

HB 1456      To Appropriations

HB 1458      To Appropriations

HB 1459      To Appropriations

HB 1461      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1104      From Human Services to Tourism and Economic Development

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

SB 746         From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 72           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 404         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 614        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 615         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 616         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 617         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 618         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 619         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 620        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 621        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 622        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 623        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 665         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1058      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1171      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1209      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1331      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1407      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 202         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 262         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139      From Commerce as Amended

HB 1419      From Commerce as Committed

HB 1426      From Commerce as Amended

HB 291        From Finance as Amended

HB 1219      From Finance as Amended

HB 850        From Human Services as Amended

HB 1449      From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 1465      From Labor & Industry as Committed

Objection on Committee Report

From Labor & Industry, HB 1449

and HB 1465 (Mackenzie)               102 – 101  (Report is Properly Reported)

HB 1096      From Liquor Control as Amended

HB 1252      From Liquor Control as Amended

 

Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 668

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 100

A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.

202 – 1

HR 121

A Resolution encouraging the creation of urban teaching programs.

106 – 97

HR 132

A Resolution designating the week of June 19 through 25, 2023, as "Pollinator Week" in Pennsylvania.

202 – 1

HR 152

A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.

182 – 21

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

 6 Hour Call of the Chair.

Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 22, 2023

