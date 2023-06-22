Daily Session Report for Thursday, June 22, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 22, 2023
Convened 9:00 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Kenyatta.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
203 – 0
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Appeal Ruling of the
Chair that A00913, A00970,
A00971, A01037, A01068, A01072, A01074, A01099,
A01215, A01235, A01249,
and A01254 are Out of Order
(Cutler)
102 – 101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
|
Pursuant to Rule 66
Voting on HB 612 on
Second Consideration
Bradford/Harris
115 – 88 Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Voting on HB 613 on
Second Consideration
Bradford/Harris
118 – 85 Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
203 – 0
|
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
202 – 1
100 – 103 (Failed)
199 – 4
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
203 – 0
203 – 0
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Motion to Suspend the Rules
for Late Filed A01286
(Topper)
203 – 0
203 – 0
203 – 0
101 – 102 (Failed)
101 – 102 (Failed)
203 – 0
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Appeal Ruling of the
Chair that A01213, A01225, A01230, A01242, A01251, A01255, A01269, A01283
are Out of Order (Cutler)
102 – 101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
Pursuant to Rule 66
Voting on HB 1458 on
Second Consideration
Bradford/Harris
122– 81 Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Chair that A01231,
A01246, A01252, A01257
are Out of Order (Cutler)
102 – 101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
Pursuant to Rule 66
Voting on HB 1458 on
Second Consideration
Bradford/Harris
113 – 90 Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Appeal Ruling of the
Chair that A01222, A01228, A01232, A01247, A01253, A01258, and A01260 are Out of Order (Cutler)
102 – 101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
Pursuant to Rule 66
Voting on HB 1459 on
Second Consideration
Bradford/Harris
115 - 88 Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration
|
Appeal Ruling of the
Chair that A01229,
A01248, A01256,
A01259, A01261 and
A01282 are Out of Order
(Cutler)
102 – 101 (Ruling of Chair Stands)
Pursuant to Rule 66
Voting on HB 1461 on
Second Consideration
Bradford/Harris
126 – 77 Bill is Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 157 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HR 158 Rules
HB 1468 State Government
HB 1469 Judiciary
HB 1470 Judiciary
HB 1471 State Government
HB 1472 State Government
HB 1473 State Government
HB 1474 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1475 Game and Fisheries
HB 1476 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 1477 Local Government
HB 1478 Education
HB 1479 State Government
HB 1480 Health
HB 1481 Labor and Industry
HB 1482 Finance
HB 1483 Finance
HB 1484 Health
HB 1485 Transportation
HB 1486 Human Services
HB 1487 State Government
HB 1488 State Government
HB 1489 Education
SB 198 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 199 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 481 Appropriations
SB 482 Appropriations
SB 483 Appropriations
SB 484 Appropriations
SB 485 Appropriations
SB 486 Appropriations
SB 487 Appropriations
SB 488 Appropriations
SB 489 Appropriations
SB 497 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
SB 561 Transportation
SB 562 Transportation
SB 656 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 78 To Appropriations
HB 612 To Appropriations
HB 613 To Appropriations
HB 897 To Appropriations
HB 1020 To Appropriations
HB 1050 To Appropriations
HB 1108 To Appropriations
HB 1280 To Appropriations
HB 1284 To Appropriations
HB 1408 To Appropriations
HB 1456 To Appropriations
HB 1458 To Appropriations
HB 1459 To Appropriations
HB 1461 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1104 From Human Services to Tourism and Economic Development
Bills Reported from Committee
SB 746 From Agriculture & Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 72 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 404 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 614 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 615 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 616 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 617 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 618 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 619 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 620 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 621 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 622 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 623 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 665 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1058 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1171 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1209 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1331 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1407 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 202 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 262 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1139 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1419 From Commerce as Committed
HB 1426 From Commerce as Amended
HB 291 From Finance as Amended
HB 1219 From Finance as Amended
HB 850 From Human Services as Amended
HB 1449 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 1465 From Labor & Industry as Committed
Objection on Committee Report
From Labor & Industry, HB 1449
and HB 1465 (Mackenzie) 102 – 101 (Report is Properly Reported)
HB 1096 From Liquor Control as Amended
HB 1252 From Liquor Control as Amended
Bill Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 668
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing and honoring the members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., for more than a century of commitment to social activism, academic excellence and civic engagement in this Commonwealth on the occasion of "Delta Day" at the State Capitol.
202 – 1
A Resolution encouraging the creation of urban teaching programs.
106 – 97
A Resolution designating the week of June 19 through 25, 2023, as "Pollinator Week" in Pennsylvania.
202 – 1
A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2023, as "Juneteenth Independence Day" in Pennsylvania in recognition of June 19, 1865, the date on which slavery was abolished finally in all regions of the United States.
182 – 21
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned at 3:45 P.M.
6 Hour Call of the Chair.