Yemen and Pakistani Nights Organized at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Yemen and Pakistani Student Societies operating under the EMU International Student Activity and Student Association Unit organized their traditional culture nights.

Yemen Night

EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Activities Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Yemeni students and other international students attended the Yemen Night which was held at EMU Beach Club. Yemeni dances, music and theatre plays were performed during the event. Yemeni students shared the rich culture and traditions of their country with the guests.

Pakistani Night

EMU Vice Rector Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Pakistani students and many students from other international student societies attended the Pakistani Night which was held at EMU Activity Center. Commenced with the opening speeches, the event continued with theatre plays, dance and music performances unique to Pakistan. Pakistani traditional food and drinks were served in the event.

Eastern Mediterranean University

