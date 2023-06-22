Cooperation Protocol Signed Between EMU and Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden

A cooperation protocol has been signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden. The signing ceremony of the protocol, featuring mutual exchange of academic staff members between EMU Faculty of Communication and Blekinge Institute of Technology, Department of Technology and Aesthetics, as well as short-term international academic collaborations, took place on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, at 10:30 am at the office of EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. Present at the ceremony were Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, EMU Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu, Dean of the Faculty of Communication, Vice Deans Assoc. Prof. Dr. Aysu Arsoy and Assistant Prof. Dr. Yetin Arslan, and Assist. Prof. Dr. Nilgün Suphi, Coordinator of International Academic Affairs, Asa Bejdevi, the Academic Director of International Relations at Blekinge Institute of Technology's Department of Technology and Aesthetics.

Speaking at the ceremony, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın noted that this collaboration, which began with EMU's Faculty of Communication, has established a foundation to further strengthen the relationship between the two universities in the future. Prof. Dr. Hocanın shared information about the past and current status of EMU and highlighted that the Faculty of Communication is a very dynamic and active faculty, making significant contributions to enhancing EMU's international visibility by participating in numerous international projects. Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed his wish for the cooperation between EMU and Blekinge Institute of Technology to further strengthen and continue.

Asa Bejdevi, the Academic Director of International Relations at Blekinge Institute of Technology's Department of Technology and Aesthetics, also expressed their happiness for this collaboration, thanking the staff of EMU for their professional assistance during the process of establishing the agreements. Bejdevi expressed the hope that the cooperation between the two universities will continue to strengthen through student exchange agreements.

Following the speeches, Prof. Dr. Hocanın and Bejdevi exchanged gifts. Additionally, Bejdevi presented a gift to Prof. Dr. Senih Çavuşoğlu, Dean of EMU Faculty of Communication.