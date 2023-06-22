Cooperation Protocol Signed Between EMU and Atatürk Teacher Training Academy

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Atatürk Teacher Training Academy (AÖA) have signed a cooperation protocol. The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, at 14:30 at the EMU Rector’s Office. EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and AÖA President Assoc. Prof. Dr. Güner Konedralı signed the saıd protocol. The aim of the protocol is to enhance the academic, scientific, and cultural cooperation between EMU and AÖA, as well as to foster joint production and sharing in these areas.

Present at the signing ceremony were Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nazım Serkan Burgul, Chair of the AÖA Executive Board.

In his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed his utmost pleasure in hosting AÖA officials at EMU. Prof. Dr. Hocanın mentioned that as a state university, EMU has always been proud of the work carried out by AÖA, the oldest higher education institution in the country. Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized the significant contribution of AÖA to education over the years and extended his best wishes to the new administration. Highlighting the longstanding collaboration between EMU and AÖA, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that the present meeting aimed to expand this partnership. Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed great pleasure in the joint efforts of two state institutions in the field of education.

AÖA President Assoc. Prof. Dr. Konedralı extended his gratitude to EMU and stated that the previous cooperation protocol, which was signed in the past, would be expanded and continued with the new agreement. He mentioned that working hand in hand with EMU, the largest university in the country, would strengthen AÖA even further. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Konedralı underscored that EMU provided significant support and strength to AÖA. He expressed his gratitude to Prof. Dr. Hocanın and continued, "What is important to us is to illuminate the future together with EMU. We believe that this cooperation will continue to demonstrate its impact in the coming years."

In his speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burgul expressed his satisfaction in being in collaboration with EMU and stated, "EMU is our pride." He mentioned that they always considered EMU as their own home and expressed their utmost happiness in sitting at the same table with such a significant higher education institution as EMU.