Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Valley City scheduled June 29

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, 493 Central Ave. N. in Valley City. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:45 p.m.



A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the project website at www.valleycity.us/engineers.



The purpose meeting is to discuss a proposed road reconstruction project along Second Avenue Northwest, from Second Street Northwest to Fourth Street Northwest; Third Street Northwest from Second Avenue Northwest to Central Avenue North; and Fourth Street North from Second Avenue Northwest to Second Avenue Northeast, in Valley City.



Representatives from the City of Valley City and KLJ Engineering will be present to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the Public Input Meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked or emailed by July 14, 2023, to: Chad Petersen, P.E.



KLJ Project Manager

1010 4th Avenue Southwest

Valley City, North Dakota 58072

VCRoadReconstruction@kljeng.com



Note “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23951” in the letter heading or e-mail subject heading.



The City of Valley City will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Gwen Crawford, City Administrator, City of Valley City, at 701-845-8120 or gcrawford@valleycity.us . TTY users may use Relay North Dakota 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

