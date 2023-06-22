Read more about GBI Arrest of Midville Man Helps Solve 14 Armed Robbery Investigations Across the State

Burke County, GA (June 22, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Cordell John Henry Cobb, 22, of Midville, GA, with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The investigation began on June 14, 2023, when the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the Gibson Mini Mart in Gibson, Georgia.

The investigation shows that Cobb entered the Mini-Mart and took an undisclosed amount of money during the incident. On June 16, 2023, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 9000 block of Highway 56 in Midville relating to the investigation. Cobb, along with James R. Davis, 27, of Midville, were taken into custody by Burke County deputies and GBI agents.

Cobb was taken to the McDuffie County Jail, where he is currently being held on charges relating to the Gibson Mini-Mart robbery. Davis was being held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for the Waycross Police Department for an armed robbery that took place in their jurisdiction but has since been moved to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. Cobb and Davis are suspects in at least fourteen robberies that have occurred across the state in the last several months, including the above counties as well as Bulloch, Chatham, Emmanuel, Jenkins, Tift, Ware, and Washington Counties.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-598-2881 or the GBI’s Thomson Regional Investigative Office at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.