Government immunity, kidnapping opinions filing tomorrow

In Leon v. County of Riverside, the Supreme court is expected to decide whether immunity under Government Code section 821.6 is limited to actions for malicious prosecution. In People v. Lewis, the court will decidewhether a defendant can be convicted of kidnapping to commit rape.
