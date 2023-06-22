Local Sage Grouse Working Group to meet Tuesday, June 27

Laramie - The South Central Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 10 am – 12 pm. The meeting will take place in-person at the Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District Conference Room, located at 101 Cypress Avenue in Saratoga.

The group will review and discuss proposed revisions to the Sage Grouse Implementation Team’s (SGIT) Core Area Map. SGIT is comprised of representatives from state and federal agencies, industry, and non-governmental organizations. The SGIT members have been appointed by Governor Gordon, and they work collaboratively to protect the greater sage grouse under the State of Wyoming's Sage-Grouse Executive Order.

The South Central Sage Grouse Local Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. It is comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

All interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.

Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call (307) 321-7087. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.



