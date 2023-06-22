Press release: CalEPA welcomes three new members to its Tribal Advisory Committee

June 22, 2023

SACRAMENTO – The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) today announced three new additions to its Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC), which now has a total of eight members.

“Tribes have played – and continue to play – an invaluable role in stewarding our Earth, since time immemorial. Coming out of the pandemic, we are reaffirming our commitment to strengthening partnerships with California Native American tribes,” said California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia. “One of these steps is having a Tribal Advisory Committee that uplifts the voices of representatives from vast regions of California. I want to extend a warm welcome to the newest members of our Tribal Advisory Committee, who I know will provide invaluable insight and perspective to inform CalEPA decision-making.”

The new members include Hoopa Valley Tribe Board Secretary/Treasurer and Native American Environmental Protection Coalition (NAEPC) Executive Director Jill Sherman-Warne; Big Pine Paiute Tribe Water Program Coordinator Noah Williams; and Mona Olivas Tucker, Tribal Chair for the yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe in San Luis Obispo County and the region.

“It is with excitement and a humble spirit that I look forward to serving on the CalEPA Tribal Advisory Committee. California is the origin place for nearly 200 tribes – most are federally recognized, and others are still seeking federal recognition. Unlike other state citizens, tribes cannot just pick up and leave. Tribal lands are cherished in the present and reserved for use by our future generations,” said Sherman-Warne. “Tribal communities are natural investors in important state goals for a zero-emission future for cleaner air, water conservation and resiliency, as well as climate adaptation and mitigation. I look forward to working with my fellow advisors to ensure the state and tribes remain engaged partners in California’s future.”

“Joining the California Environmental Protection Agency’s Tribal Advisory Committee is important to me because it will allow me to better represent my region and tribal interests in Owens Valley,” said Williams. “I am excited to work with an excellent group of tribal and state partners to voice tribal concerns, build working relationships with agencies, and advocate for the protection of Mother Earth. My goal is to serve my region with integrity and to elevate tribal voices across the state. I am proud to join my fellow advisory members and hope to represent my people in a good way.”

“The Tribal Values of yak tityu tityu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe San Luis Obispo and Region are in alignment with the mission statement of the California Environmental Protection Agency,” said Tucker. “Our Tribe accepts the responsibility to protect and conserve the natural and cultural resources of our homeland. This responsibility is one that we inherited and willingly accept and will pass on to our children.”

The three new members join five others on the committee: TAC Chair Sarah Ryan, Environmental Director, Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians; TAC member Clifford Batten, Environmental Director, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians; TAC member Nora McDowell, former Tribal Chairwoman, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe; TAC member Lex Koscielak, Chemehuevi Indian Tribe; and Matthew Teutimez, Tribal Biologist, Gabrieleno Band of Mission Indians – Kizh Nation.

“I have seen the TAC become a very useful group for CalEPA,” said TAC Chair Ryan. “It really feels like a time of deeper collaboration, partnership in managing the land, waters and air of California – hopefully through traditional ways and traditional knowledge.”

The CalEPA TAC Charter was approved in 2010. The TAC’s mission is to educate CalEPA and its boards, departments and office (BDOs) and advocate concerning the tribal beliefs and perspectives of cultural resources protection, environmental protection, and historical and current day tribal lands stewardship of the environment; and develop strategies and action plans to address tribal environmental issues under CalEPA purview.

The TAC has four vacant seats and is currently accepting nominations. Please visit the TAC webpage to learn more about nominations.