Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns July 13, 2023
Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns July 13, 2023
meet forty real estate professional offering products and services invaluable for success.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors Expo. Real Estate Investors Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, July 13, 2023, at the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association. The Vendor Expo opens promptly at 6:30 pm. LAC-REIA will have a rotating collection of over forty (40) of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services and products investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much more. So come early to meet, greet, and expand the "Dream Team" of real estate professionals that are eager to help investors succeed. This is a great networking opportunity.
— Scott Walker
Date & Time: Thursday night, July 13, 2023, 6:30 to 7:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Metered & free street parking. There are also two FREE parking garages at: (1) 3456 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor & Palms) and (2) 3272 Motor Ave (northeast corner of Motor and National).
Free Admission. Remember, LAC-REIA Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
Vendors Wanted: LAC-REIA already has over 40 vendors, but always looking for more. If you have a service and/or product that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and guest, please contact LAC-REIA. If you (someone you know) would like to be a vendor at the Vendor Expos, please contact LAC-REIA (310-792-6404).
Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 3104098310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other