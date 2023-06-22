Hardin County Clerk and Deputy Clerk Arrested for Tax Evasion, Forgery, and Official Misconduct

SAVANNAH, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Wednesday’s arrest of Hardin County Clerk Jeanette Stricklin and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Wilkerson.

Both employees were charged with tax evasion and official misconduct for filing false documents related to transactions within the Hardin County Clerk’s Office on their personal vehicles. Stricklin was also charged with forgery on official documents related to her transaction.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and consistently pursuing criminal sanctions for fraudulent activity,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This arrest underscores the department’s efforts to ensure a level playing field and a fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

If convicted, these charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion and official misconduct. There is also the possibility of an additional two years in prison for the forgery charge.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Neil Thompson’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

