Life sciences conference in era of personalised medicine

SWEDEN, June 22 - On 26–27 June, Europe’s key stakeholders in the life sciences sector will gather to highlight the importance of research and innovation in personalised medicine. The conference, organised within the framework of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU, will be live-streamed.

Health care and society are facing a shift towards personalised medicine. Europe must address this major task together. The conference spotlights life sciences, with the aim of taking the next step in the development and organisation of personalised medicine – a key issue for Europe. The event will provide an opportunity for international dialogue and collaboration between the key stakeholders. It will highlight the importance of research and innovation, point out opportunities and challenges, and set the course for Europe moving forward.

–To enable the life sciences industry to develop the advanced care of the future, the EU must keep investing in research, innovation and good conditions for entrepreneurship. This is crucial to ensure economic growth, strengthen competitiveness and develop health care, says Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

–Europe faces common health challenges. To tackle them, we need to focus more on disease prevention, early diagnoses and more accurate treatments. Personalised medicine offers us huge opportunities to reduce the disease burden and save lives, says Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed.

–The importance of research in this area cannot be overstated. High-quality research and innovation are crucial and necessary for the EU to be competitive and offer cutting edge health care, says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

The two-day programme includes remarks from Ms Busch, Mr Forssmed and Mr Persson, as well as presentations, panel discussions, thematic discussions and study visits.

Journalists are welcome to attend the conference subject to available space, but pre-registration is required, please contact Christina Grapenfelt. Parts of the conference can also be followed online.