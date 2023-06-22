Twelfth support package to Ukraine

SWEDEN, June 22 - The Government has adopted a new support package for Ukraine, which was presented at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels on 15 June 2023. The package includes contributions to funds totalling SEK 230 million and instructions to the Swedish Armed Forces concerning JAS 39 Gripen and supply solutions for donated military equipment. The total value of this twelfth support package amounts to approximately SEK 250 million.

The Government announced a new support package to Ukraine amounting to SEK 140 million through the British International Fund for Ukraine, which provides financial support for the procurement of defence equipment to Ukraine. The Fund’s plans include the purchase of long-range missile systems to donate to Ukraine.

The Government has also announced that it will provide SEK 90 million to the NATO Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package Trust Fund. The aim of this Fund is to procure defence equipment, fuel, medical equipment, military training equipment and support to strengthen and modernise Ukraine’s defence and security institutions.

Training on JAS 39 Gripen

The Swedish Armed Forces will be instructed to provide orientation training for Ukrainian pilots and associated aeronautical personnel on JAS 39 Gripen. This is because the Ukrainian Armed Forces has expressed their wish to be able to operationally evaluate JAS 39 Gripen, as one of the most urgent measures is to strengthen the Ukrainian air defence with a modern combat aircraft system.

Supply solution for military equipment

The Government has decided that the Swedish Armed Forces is to establish a supply solution for military equipment systems to Ukraine. As part of the supply solution, the Armed Forces will be able to conduct activities with up to 60 people on site in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Since 2022, Sweden has delivered a large number of different types of equipment systems, where Swedish maintenance support is limited to the preparation of the equipment followed by transport to Ukraine. However, more advanced weapon and sensor systems require a longer-term supply solution, including technical systems support, spare parts and replacement units, as well as ammunition to maintain the operational impact over time. The Armed Forces therefore intends to set up a long-term supply solution for advanced equipment systems, such as Robot System 70, Combat Vehicle 90, Battle Tank 122 and the Archer Artillery System, which have been donated to Ukraine. The supply system will be created by means of collaboration between the Swedish Armed Forces, the Defence Materiel Administration and relevant Swedish industries.

This assignment will continue through 31 December 2025.

Continued support through EUMAM

The EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) is led by the Brussels-based Military Planning and Conduct Capability (MPCC), which acts as a strategic and operational headquarters for the mission. Since autumn 2022, Sweden has provided reinforcement personnel to the MPCC. The Government has instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to continue to station officers at the MPCC until 8 November 2024.