Sunstone Launches Complimentary Permanent Jewelry Training Program to Boost Industry Development
Sunstone launched a complimentary 17-step training program to help permanent jewelry artists quickly become proficient welders.
Quickly and correctly closing a jump ring or chain link is core to the success of every permanent jewelry business.”PAYSON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, manufacturer of Orion permanent jewelry welders, launched a complimentary 17-step training program to help permanent jewelry artists quickly become proficient welders.
— Jonathan Young
The Sunstone Permanent Jewelry Training Program is a self-paced collection of 17 video lessons. Each lesson focuses on a key aspect of closing a jump ring or chain link to create permanent jewelry. The objective of the course is to improve welding proficiency among permanent jewelry artists and boost development of the permanent jewelry industry.
“Quickly and correctly closing a jump ring or chain link is core to the success of every permanent jewelry business,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC. “A proficient artist can close a jump ring quickly and not worry about the quality of the weld. A better weld significantly reduces customer returns and improves customer satisfaction. Every permanent jewelry artist can benefit by taking this training program. And there’s no cost for the training!”
Permanent jewelry artists can register for the Sunstone Permanent Jewelry Training Program by going to www.sunstonewelders.com/pj-training-program.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 385-999-5214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
The Sunstone Permanent Jewelry Training Program is a self-paced collection of 17 video lessons.