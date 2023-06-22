SR1 CPSA Opens Enrollment for Kindergarten and 1st Grade Students in Canton and Surrounding Districts
The College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA) tailored curriculum empowers students for success in STEM education
Our vision is to empower students with the skills and confidence needed to excel academically and become future leaders in STEM fields.”RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA) is pleased to announce the opening of enrollment for 75 Kindergarten and 75 1st-grade students from the Canton School District and neighboring areas. As Mississippi's first College Preparatory and STEM charter school, SR1 CPSA is committed to delivering an exceptional educational experience.

SR1 CPSA offers a cutting-edge curriculum that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, with the aim of equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the 21st-century workforce.
"We are thrilled to open enrollment for our inaugural classes at SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy," said Kristen Williams, Provost at SR1 CPSA. "Our vision is to empower students with the skills and confidence needed to excel academically and become future leaders in STEM fields. We are committed to providing a nurturing and innovative learning environment for our students."
The academy is currently in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art permanent building, specially designed to enhance STEM education. In the meantime, temporary facilities have been arranged to ensure uninterrupted access to high-quality education. These facilities provide immersive indoor and outdoor learning experiences that foster creativity, critical thinking, and exploration.
Parents and guardians in the Canton School District and surrounding areas are encouraged to explore this unique educational opportunity for their children. The academy's tailored curriculum challenges and inspires students, while the dedicated faculty and staff are passionate about cultivating a love for learning.
To learn more about SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy and to enroll your child, please visit https://sr1cpsa.org or contact 601.206.4544.
About SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA)
SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy (CPSA) is the first College Preparatory and STEM charter school in Mississippi. The academy offers a comprehensive and innovative curriculum that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. SR1 CPSA is committed to empowering students to excel academically and become future leaders in STEM fields.
Dorlisa Hutton
SR1 Chief People Person
+1 601-206-4544 ext. 212
dhutton@sr1tech.org