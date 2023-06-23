Margaret's Couture Bridal Care celebrates with The Wedding Salon Bridal Event and Fashion Show in Miami
Margaret's Couture Bridal Care and the Wedding Salon's bridal showcase was pure magic for couples planning their dream wedding.
Wedding Salon is renowned for connecting couples with various vendors and resources to ensure an unforgettable wedding experience. From celebrity wedding planners to top-notch photographers, Wedding Salon has it all covered. Attendees had the chance to meet other couples, mingle with vendors, hear wedding playlists, see a fashion show, taste cakes and cocktails, and get pampered.
Margaret's Couture Bridal Care provides bridal gown cleaning, preparation, and preservation services. The bridal department is part of Margaret's Couture Cleaners, a multi-couture service company based in San Diego, Calif. This team of in-house technicians has years of experience attending wedding dresses, unique gowns, veils, handbags, and footwear. The team at Margaret's works closely with their clients for a stress-free and trusted service.
Ahead of your wedding day, Margaret's offers many services to ensure your gown looks pristine. They can alter your dress or gown and professionally clean and press your garments before you walk down the aisle to ensure it fits and flaunts your natural beauty. Services are provided at their San Diego, CA, location.
Moreover, your dress can be carefully packed for traveling long distances for those tying the knot abroad or throughout the USA. Margaret's is proud to be the Nation's First Five Star Certified Couture Cleaner®. We are pleased to be a preferred provider and have been referred by premier retailers, couture designers, and elite bridal salons. Margaret's has been awarded and recognized by The Knot and Wedding Wire for consecutive years as one of their highest-rated vendors.
Margaret's recognizes that exceptional garments require exceptional care, and we have the knowledge to protect and preserve your wardrobe investments. Finally, post-wedding, this team can forever preserve your gown to be treasured as a keepsake.
Margaret's UPS CleanByMail® Specialty Services is available if you reside outside our Southern California pickup and delivery areas; you can ship your gown and accessories to us using UPS. With over 4,900 UPS Store® locations nationwide, bridal care has never been more convenient. It's like having 4,900 Margaret's drop-off locations. www.margarets.com
