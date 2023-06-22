ClearRoad Launches a Tolling API That Covers Major Tolling States Across the US

The transportation technology startup is connecting the disjointed US tolling system; granting drivers and businesses access to toll networks across the US.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based startup, ClearRoad, is transforming the tolling industry with its latest service offering: the ClearRoad Tolling API. The company’s latest road pricing service aims to establish a more integrated tolling ecosystem across the United States.

ClearRoad has already gained significant recognition in the transportation sector through its innovative projects in road pricing. Notably, the company has successfully deployed Road Usage Charging (RUC) initiatives in Utah and Oregon, as well as the pioneering mobile-based congestion pricing pilot, ParceGo, in Bogota, Colombia. The introduction of the Tolling API further solidifies ClearRoad's reputation as a trailblazer in the transportation space.

In the United States, the tolling industry consists of disjointed networks and systems, with the fragmentation leading to inefficiencies and pain points for drivers and businesses who are burdened with navigating various tolling jurisdictions, managing multiple tolling accounts, and customizing operations to accommodate distinct rules.

The Tolling API was created by ClearRoad to address the gap of interoperability in US tolling. Through the API, ClearRoad hopes to offer drivers and businesses seamless access to toll charges and toll payments across the country through a single integration point. The API will enable hassle-free vehicle registration across multiple tolling agencies, eliminating the need for separate accounts or contracts with different toll operators.

ClearRoad's Tolling API has undergone testing and validation, having already empowered thousands of drivers nationwide with toll payment services through ClearRoad’s own B2C tolling app, Ecotoll. The API unlocks tremendous possibilities for businesses and developers: offering a convenient new feature for drivers and users, facilitating a faster nationwide rollout of services and products, and improving business efficiencies and tracking for larger fleets.

Nadine Gutierrez, ClearRoad's Marketing Lead, emphasizes the wide range of uses and benefits of having a Tolling API: "We envision that transportation-based businesses such as OEMs, car manufacturers, rental car operators, fleet operators, delivery services, and MaaS providers can greatly benefit from this service. Developers can also leverage the API to introduce innovative products or enhance existing services, such as toll payment integration with parking apps or navigation systems."

Tolling agencies and operators also stand to gain from the Tolling API as it enables seamless toll revenue collection, reduces administrative costs, and minimizes the risk of delinquent accounts. The API expands toll operators' market reach, improves market penetration, and enhances the overall customer experience.

Presently, ClearRoad's Tolling API covers 90% of toll roads and bridges in 21 major tolling states across the US. However, the company is not stopping there and plans to extend its coverage to include additional tolling states before the end of 2023, towards its goal of providing nationwide tolling coverage.

ClearRoad's Tolling API marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the US tolling industry. By pioneering an integrated tolling ecosystem and addressing the sector's most persistent challenges, ClearRoad is propelling transportation into a more efficient and seamless future.

Learn more about the Tolling API at hwww.clearroad.io/tolling-api or request a demo at contact@clearroad.io