ClearRoad’s Newest RUC Project Set to Start in 2023 in the State of Utah

Utah’s Department of Transportation has hired ClearRoad to assist and support in running a six month long pilot to test joint RUC and tolling capabilities.

This project is the first of its kind to unify different forms of road pricing into one: tolling, local road usage charging, and distance-based road usage charging.” — Frederic Charlier

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearRoad, Inc., a dynamic transportation startup revolutionizing the road pricing space, and ETAN Tolling Technology, an industry leader in tolling solutions, are working with the State of Utah’s Department of Transportation (UDOT) to implement a Local Road Usage Charging (RUC) and Tolling Integration Pilot this 2023.

Utah is one of the first states in the United States to implement a RUC program. With this latest pilot, UDOT aims to enhance the efficiency of its different road pricing systems, including potential enhancements to Utah’s existing Road Usage Charge Program which has been operational since January 2020.

The pilot will be conducted independently of the current Road Usage Charge Program.

Scheduled to commence this summer and span a period of six (6) months, the pilot will explore the application of a RUC system that overlays the existing statewide RUC rate with distinct local RUC pricing schemes based on road ownership. The pilot’s local RUC overlay test will encompass four cities: Ogden, St. George, Saratoga Springs, and South Jordan. The objective is to assess the feasibility of accurately differentiating miles driven on locally-owned roads for precise revenue collection and allocation.

In addition, the pilot will investigate the feasibility of integrating the RUC and tolling systems to streamline transaction processing and enhance user experience. From this, UDOT also seeks to gain insights into optimal payment methods and wallet management for users.

ClearRoad’s CEO, Frederic Charlier, shares what makes this pilot different: “This project is the first of its kind to unify different forms of road pricing into one: tolling, local road usage charging, and distance-based road usage charge.” Mr. Charlier has had experience launching other pioneering RUC pilots and programs in the US.

With a proven track record of successful road pricing projects, including RUC solutions in the State of Oregon and the trailblazing congestion pricing solution ParceGo in Bogotá, Colombia, ClearRoad is well-positioned to undertake this pilot. The company has partnered with ETAN Tolling Technology, which currently supports Utah’s Express Lanes, to provide the necessary services and expertise to deliver a comprehensive solution encompassing both the RUC and tolling aspects of the pilot.

The pilot aligns with the growing trend across the US, with more states exploring mileage-based user fee (MBUF) programs as an alternative to gas tax for funding transportation infrastructure. It resonates with the goals set forth in the federal government’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which aims to establish a national per-mile road usage fee pilot and support state-level pilots and initiatives.

The Utah pilot itself was made possible through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), demonstrating the government’s growing interest in RUC programs.

The results of the Utah pilot are anticipated to provide valuable information and serve as a guiding example for other states seeking to implement or enhance their RUC programs. It may also pave the way for other states looking to adopt a more integrated road pricing mechanism to combine different RUC, tolling, and/or congestion pricing programs.

About ClearRoad

ClearRoad empowers governments with digital tools to better maintain, manage, and fund transportation and mobility. The ClearRoad Road Pricing Platform enables the next generation of Congestion Pricing, Road Usage Charging, Tolling, and New Mobility at a fraction of the cost of traditional technologies.

ClearRoad was founded on the belief that solutions for the 21st century need to be flexible and responsive. We look to build a sustainable future for transportation and infrastructure and partner with trailblazing cities and governments to build future-proof and customized solutions.

