Attorney General Bailey Hosts Dobbs Donation Drive to Support Women and Children Across the Nation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, in cooperation with Her PLAN, Heartbeat International, and eight of his fellow attorneys general, hosted a multi-state donation drive to support more than 60 pregnancy centers across the United States from June 20-24.

“It’s been one year since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and ushered in birthdays for more than 32,000 children after the destruction of the last fifty years. Missouri was the first state to end elective abortion a mere six minutes after the Court’s decision in Dobbs, and we’ve worked diligently since then to protect the unborn,” said Attorney General Bailey. “From getting Walgreens to back off of shipping unsafe, abortion inducing drugs illegally in the mail to defending our pro-life law against abortion activists in court, we’re just getting started. My office is proud to be partnering with likeminded attorneys general and local pregnancy centers to cultivate a culture of life on the ground, as well as in the courtroom.”



How to Participate:

Click here to view the pregnancy centers’ wish lists: https://herplan.org/dobbs-donation-drive-2023/#MO

Purchase one or as many items as you wish through the Amazon wishlist.

When you checkout, be sure to select the pregnancy center’s shipping address, and the supplies will be shipped directly to the centers and used to help the women and children they support.

“At the heart of the Pro-Life Movement is love for both mother and child. With the one-year anniversary of Dobbs on the horizon, we celebrate the unborn lives saved and mothers helped through the faithful service and compassionate care of the more than 2,700 pregnancy centers and maternity homes nationwide,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. “In stark contrast to the abortion industry’s one-size-fits-all ‘solution’ of abortion, the Pro-Life Movement offers resources and a community of support that empowers women and their babies to thrive.”



Across the U.S., there are more than 2,700 pregnancy centers that provide loving care and practical support to women and their children. Missouri alone is home to more than 129 of these life-affirming pregnancy resource centers that provide care and practical support to women and babies before and after birth.



“Donating key parenting supplies is such an easy and practical way to show support of life-affirming organizations that exist to help provide women compassionate care and support when they need it most,” said Andrea Trudden, Vice President of Communications & Marketing for Heartbeat International. “Your heart feels good when you help someone in need. By skipping a meal out to buy a box of diapers for a pregnancy center, you bless a family in a mighty way.”



Joining Missouri in hosting the donation drive are the attorneys general of Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

