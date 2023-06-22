Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,597 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / UTV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4004611                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: June 22, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours

STREET: Wilson Rd

TOWN: Danville

CROSS STREETS: Joes Brook Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt Road, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marcel Michaud Jr

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: No damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PASSENGER: Jaden Shaut

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, MA

INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH, St. Johnsbury

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 22, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported UTV crash on Wilson Rd in Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered through the course of the investigation that Marcel Michaud (24) was attempting to turn a Polaris Ranger on Wilson Rd when it rolled onto its side. When the Polaris rolled onto its side it caused injuries to the passenger, Jaden Shaut (19).

 

Shaut was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to NVRH for treatment. Troopers were assisted by members of CALEX Ambulance and the Danville Fire Department.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ___Pending____

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / UTV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more