St. Johnsbury Barracks / UTV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4004611
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 22, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours
STREET: Wilson Rd
TOWN: Danville
CROSS STREETS: Joes Brook Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt Road, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Marcel Michaud Jr
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: No damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Jaden Shaut
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, MA
INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH, St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 22, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported UTV crash on Wilson Rd in Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered through the course of the investigation that Marcel Michaud (24) was attempting to turn a Polaris Ranger on Wilson Rd when it rolled onto its side. When the Polaris rolled onto its side it caused injuries to the passenger, Jaden Shaut (19).
Shaut was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to NVRH for treatment. Troopers were assisted by members of CALEX Ambulance and the Danville Fire Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ___Pending____