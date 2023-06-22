St. Johnsbury Barracks / UTV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A4004611

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 22, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours

STREET: Wilson Rd

TOWN: Danville

CROSS STREETS: Joes Brook Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt Road, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marcel Michaud Jr

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: No damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Jaden Shaut

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, MA

INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH, St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 22, 2023 at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported UTV crash on Wilson Rd in Danville. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered through the course of the investigation that Marcel Michaud (24) was attempting to turn a Polaris Ranger on Wilson Rd when it rolled onto its side. When the Polaris rolled onto its side it caused injuries to the passenger, Jaden Shaut (19).

Shaut was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to NVRH for treatment. Troopers were assisted by members of CALEX Ambulance and the Danville Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ___Pending____