Media Alert - The God Bombs Announce New Single "Bleed"
Gothic/Industrial L.A. Band The God Bombs Tackle the Horror of Mental Illness in "Bleed"
'"BLEED" is a horror film about mental illness. It's about feeling lost in life, with the voice in your head telling you you're nothing."”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gothic/Industrial band The God Bombs unleash their latest single and video "Bleed".
— Justin Symbol The God Bombs
'"BLEED" is a horror film about mental illness. It's about feeling lost in life, with the voice of the demons within causing torment. The voice in this case is represented by a creepy haunted porcelain doll that beckons the protagonist to a house of horrors, where the monsters of the mind take over. The idea for the film came from director/cinematographer/editor Jason Kaplan, singer Justin Symbol, and bassist West Rozen, who provided locations. In the end, the main character is victorious over the demons of the mind, and the doll is left in a pool of blood. "BLEED" is ultimately about conquering fears.
Video: Directed, produced, and edited by Jason Kaplan. Location Manager West Rozen. Makeup Artist Autumn Lee.
ABOUT THE GOD BOMBS:
The God Bombs are a Los Angeles band formed in 2018 by singer Justin Symbol, known for their gothic image and hard-hitting electro-punk industrial sound. The band has amassed a dedicated cult following, touring North America in recent years, including the Amerikkkant Tour supporting Ministry. Other artists they've toured with include Mushroomhead, Green Jello, The Bunny The Bear, William Control, Psyclon Nine, and Tim Skold. They have performed at festivals around the U.S. including Wasteland Weekend (California), Sanctuary Festival (Chicago), The Unconvention (NJ), Apoxeast (Pennsylvania), The Gathering of the Juggalos (Ohio), and Nickstock (Upstate NY).
The God Bombs are currently releasing a series of singles with music videos shot and directed by LA cinematographer Jason Kaplan as part of an ongoing artistic collaboration. These singles are planned to culminate into an album entitled GΩDHEAD. This album is the long-awaited conceptual followup to Symbol's 2014 solo debut VΩIDHEAD, which featured co-founding Marilyn Manson guitarist Daisy Berkowitz. A release date for GΩDHEAD is not currently specified, but it promises to be a huge step forward for the band in production, sound, and style.
CONNECT:
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/thegodbombs/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/thestardaddy
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/thegodbombs/
Spotify The God Bombs:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0qDDWh6XbKtF4JqASw0TnP
Spotify "Bleed": https://open.spotify.com/track/0tT9zopPKFmDWTvVGeHPFI?si=d9714ac3c62c4bfe
YouTube "Bleed": https://youtu.be/1HTEjsEIsrA
TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@thegodb0mbs
Website:
https://www.thegodbombs.com
Merchandise:
https://www.thegodbombs.com/collections/all
Purchase Single:
https://bit.ly/3pjpHBm
Song River
CowGirlZen Entertainment Publicity
song.riverpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Bleed