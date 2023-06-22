Help Earn a Matching Grant for Fish and Game’s Nongame Program

CONTACT:

Concord, NH – For the past 35 years, the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program has worked with state and private partners to steward the state’s nongame wildlife. In addition to the 51 threatened and endangered species in New Hampshire, the Nongame Program is responsible for the protection of over 400 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, as well as thousands of insects and other invertebrates. Thanks to private financial support, we have achieved meaningful results.

Early on, the Nongame Program worked with partners across the state to establish recovery programs for iconic species such as bald eagles, piping plovers, and the Karner blue butterfly, New Hampshire’s state butterfly. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is asking the public to participate in its 2023 spring appeal in support of the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program as it celebrates 35 years of commitment and success.

The State of New Hampshire offers a $100,000 challenge grant to fund the work of the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program, but to qualify the Department must raise an equal amount in private contributions by June 30, 2023. These funds are also critical in meeting federal grant match requirements.

Visit www.wildnh.com/nongame to learn more about the program’s work and to donate.

Donations support field research and monitoring of nongame and endangered wildlife identified as priority species in the N.H. Wildlife Action Plan, technical assistance to other organizations and private landowners, and direct on-the-ground species and habitat restoration efforts. Hunting and fishing license revenue does not support nongame wildlife protection efforts in the Granite State.

“Partnerships, volunteers, and the public’s financial support have been, and continue to be, critical to our success,” said Nongame Program Supervisor Mike Marchand. “We have initiated research efforts focused on turtles, freshwater mussels, and pollinating insects and are now using that knowledge to put action on the ground for these species. Working with other government agencies, land trusts, communities, private landowners, and other partners, priority habitats have been identified, monitored, managed, and protected.”

Show your support for endangered wildlife in the Granite State by visiting http://www.wildnh.com/nongame to donate today and help the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program reach its annual fundraising goal and actualize state-matching funds to support wildlife and habitat conservation. Thank you for your support.