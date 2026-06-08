Man and Juvenile Injured in ATV Crash in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

June 8, 2026

Berlin, NH – On Friday, June 5, at approximately 7:42 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash with injuries in Berlin.

The operator of the ATV was identified as Tanner Vancour, 18, of Berlin, NH. Vancour was operating on the Presidential Rail Trail in Berlin when the crash occurred.

While riding north on the rail trail, Vancour encountered a rock in the trail, much larger than first perceived. Vancour collided with the rock, which subsequently ejected him and the juvenile passenger off of the ATV. Vancour and the passenger both sustained multiple injuries as a result of the crash. Additionally, the ATV Vancour was operating also had significant damage.

A group of nearby Good Samaritans heard the crash and quickly provided medical assistance while placing a call to 911. A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Berlin Police Department and a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer began. Vancour and the passenger were transferred from the scene of the crash and transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, yet Conservation Officers believe inattention to the trail and unreasonable speed are the leading factors.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate in a controlled manner and with attention to trail conditions.