A Space-Saving Compact Washer and Dryer Set from Equator simplifies laundry

Compact Washer 2.6 Cu.Ft White Compact Dryer - Stackable Set

Great news for customers throughout Canada! Our advanced appliance bundles are now available for purchase. Perfect for use at home, in RVs, and on boats.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada offers Equator Advanced Appliances' stackable Compact Washer and Dryer (each with a 13-pound capacity and a 2.6-cubic-foot capacity). Customers in the United States have embraced this washing appliance bundle with tremendous excitement and have given it favourable reviews.

The bundle offers consumers convenience, time-saving features, and a reduction in energy use because it was created with an emphasis on space-saving and energy efficiency. Now that this eagerly awaited laundry equipment bundle is available, customers in various regions may profit from it.

“ Canada release of our latest washer-dryer combo set,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “When used together, the EW 824N + ED 848 models deliver an industry-leading laundry experience, intended to save our customers hours of time each week, while also saving space and cutting down on energy use.”

Built with easy-to-access controls, the user-friendly set comes equipped with 12 wash programs (wash options include Towels, Heavy, Quiet, and more), two dry options (auto and 60 minutes), and five drying programs (including Sensor Dry). You can also Winterize for cabins, RVs, boats, and more.

This bundle excels in conserving water and energy usage through a variety of features and functions. One is the auto shut-off of the main display after five minutes of inactivity. The Water Saver cycle, as well as Sensor Dry, ensures that the lowest amount of energy is used to clean and dry clothing, while still producing exceptional results.

Other highly sought-after features that come standard with the stackable set include a self-clean option, a secure child lock, an electronic control panel, built-in diagnostics, touch screen functionality, durable stainless steel drums, and delay start functionality.

The Equator Compact Washer + Dryer Stackable Set can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,519.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.