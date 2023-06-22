City of Avon Lake, OH, Brings Together Digital Permitting, Virtual Inspection, and Asset Management with OpenGov
Avon Lake, OH, needed to be mobile in the field and provide better customer service. See how OpenGov solutions, including virtual inspection software, helped.OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Development and Public Works departments in the City of Avon Lake, OH, wanted to have mobile capability in the field and deliver better customer service, so the City partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital permitting, virtual inspection, and resource management software.
Avon Lake, located west of Cleveland on Lake Erie, faced automation and legacy software challenges in the two public-facing departments. Field crews could not complete mobile inspections, leading to inefficiencies. Staff dealt with cumbersome workflow steps and lacked the ability to create, edit, or add forms. Permits unique to the City simply could not be built into the legacy software. Perhaps most discouraging were the customer complaints about the inability to pay for permits and licenses online. City officials decided an investment in two OpenGov solutions—OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and Cartegraph Asset Management—would put the departments on the right track.
OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will streamline the end-to-end digital permitting process into a configurable workflow with an automated notification process. Working in one centralized online location, staff can review and approve all permit applications, which will increase collaboration and significantly reduce the time from application submission to approval. Not only will customers appreciate a faster approval process, they also will enjoy the intuitive public portal where they can apply and pay for permits and licenses online. Inspections also can be requested online. Using OpenGov’s virtual inspection software, inspectors will be able to record results and upload photos from a mobile device on-site so that plans and feedback can be reviewed in real-time.
With OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, staff will be able to manage the City’s assets better, track work, streamline workflows, and spend smarter. The asset management software also allows crews to use a mobile device to create, track, or complete tasks and view historical asset data on the spot. By using the software to help develop preventative maintenance plans, the City will be able to cut costs, reduce downtime, and extend the life of assets and equipment.
The City of Avon Lake joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
