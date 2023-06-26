Submit Release
Texas TV features Flower Turbines

Clustered Flower Turbines, 5 together, make 228% more power than 5 separately.

This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.

Flower Turbines' small wind energy is in a newscast on KBCD and the link is available at https://tinyurl.com/2snu3bbk

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines' small wind energy is in a newscast on KBCD and the link is available under Updates at https://tinyurl.com/2snu3bbk

Flower Turbines has been named as a notably promising climate change solution by The Solar Impulse Foundation, founded by Bertrand Piccard, the Swiss explorer who made history by circling the Earth in a solar-powered airplane, to improve quality of life on Earth and recognize effective and profitable climate change solutions. Flower Turbines can be found on their site at https://solarimpulse.com/solutions-explorer/wind-tulips

KBCD picked up the story and Bertrand Piccard provided footage about the significance of Flower Turbines.

Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com. This is its fourth raise on Startengine and two of the previous raises were sold out. A link for signing up for investor updates is at https://www.flowerturbines.com/investment-signup or https://www.investflowerturbines.com/

Products can be bought at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop. Those in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of those areas, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.

Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (http://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks(http://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This RegA+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Flower Turbines Brand Video

