Texas TV features Flower Turbines

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines. Flower Turbines Small Size Wind Tulip Installation Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles Flower Turbines Panorama

Flower Turbines' small wind energy is in a newscast on KBCD and the link is available at https://tinyurl.com/2snu3bbk

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Flower Turbines ' small wind energy is in a newscast on KBCD and the link is available under Updates at https://tinyurl.com/2snu3bbk Flower Turbines has been named as a notably promising climate change solution by The Solar Impulse Foundation , founded by Bertrand Piccard, the Swiss explorer who made history by circling the Earth in a solar-powered airplane, to improve quality of life on Earth and recognize effective and profitable climate change solutions. Flower Turbines can be found on their site at https://solarimpulse.com/solutions-explorer/wind-tulips KBCD picked up the story and Bertrand Piccard provided footage about the significance of Flower Turbines.Flower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A at https://www.investflowerturbines.com . This is its fourth raise on Startengine and two of the previous raises were sold out. A link for signing up for investor updates is at https://www.flowerturbines.com/investment-signup or https://www.investflowerturbines.com/ Products can be bought at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop . Those in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of those areas, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular ( http://alturl.com/wpfpr ) and Risks( http://alturl.com/8hrbw ) related to this offering before investing. This RegA+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Flower Turbines Brand Video