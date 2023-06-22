Equator's Feature-Packed Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Sweep Mop

Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop

Designed as an all-in-one floor cleaning solution, this innovative vacuum can tackle messes on both hard floors and carpets.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The VSM 6000 is an all-in-one floor cleaning system that offers sophisticated vacuuming capabilities on hard floors or carpets and was created for use in both home and commercial settings. It was anticipated to be one of the most cutting-edge home cleaning products available in 2023.

“Our team has taken the extra steps to ensure that our new Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop can replace the most common floor cleaning supplies, making cleaning more streamlined and cost-efficient,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As is the goal with all of our products and appliances, this vacuum will help our customers save as much time, space, and effort as possible.”

Measuring in at 46 x 9.44 x 11 inches (HxWxD), this model is exceptionally portable and lightweight. It boasts an efficient sweeping function and mop for hard floor cleaning, as well as a powerful vacuum for carpeted areas. Equipped with a spacious 600 ml water tank, this feature helps minimize the number of refill breaks. It also ensures that only fresh water is used to clean floors, eliminating the need to use harsh chemicals.

After turning on the device using the power button, users can operate the vacuum sweep and mop cordlessly thanks to its long-lasting lithium battery. Run continuously for 35 minutes on Eco Mode, or 25 minutes on MAX Mode. To ensure that all fine particles are picked up and removed from surfaces and the air, the vacuum comes with a HEPA filter, as well as a HEPA filter brush.

Additional top-tier features that come standard with the Equator Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop include voice prompt functionality (use the "Voice On" button to hear helpful tips on how to operate the vacuum sweep mop), low sound output (under 72 dB), ETL certification, convenient accessories (such as a docking station and roller brushes), and a six foot power cord.

The Equator Cordless Self-Cleaning Wet/Dry Vacuum Sweep Mop (model VSM 6000) can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $399.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.