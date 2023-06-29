Collectible and Comic Packaging and Protection Now at ClearBags
ClearBags now offers a variety of packaging options for collectibles of any type.COLLIERVILLE, TN, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The long standing flexible packaging company, ClearBags, has put together a collection of packaging options to fit collectibles in any form. From sleeves for comics and trading cards to boxes for figurines and toys. In an effort to provide protection for precious collections, all of their packaging options are available in bulk and are archival safe.
Comic Book Sleeves
ClearBags comic book bags are designed to hold and protect your favorite comic books. Whether you are protecting graded comics or your childhood collection, ClearBags’ sleeves are the clearest bags available today. ClearBags uses a blend of Polypropylene material for our comic book bags because it does not easily rip, tear, wrinkle, or fog like other plastics.
Comic book sleeves from ClearBags are available with an adhesive flap to keep the collection sealed, no flap options for easy accessibility, and with a non-adhesive flap to keep the end closed but still easily accessible. All ClearBags sleeves are acid free and archival safe for long standing collections.
Clear Boxes for Collectibles
Crystal Clear Boxes by ClearBags are designed to help protect and show off the items inside. The high quality 12 mil PET material allows an uninterrupted view of your collection, all while helping to keep them safe. These clear boxes act as a protector for long term storage of collectibles. ClearBags carries boxes in hundreds of sizes to fit figurines, boxed and unboxed toys, Funko Pops, Hot Wheels Cars, and so much more. All crystal clear boxes are also acid free and archival safe to keep your collections protected for years to come.
Trading Card Sleeves
Protecting trading cards by placing them into sleeves is crucial for their value. ClearBags offers clear penny sleeves, penny sleeves with a clear front and black back, and rigid top loaders. ClearBags’ sleeves are designed to hold standard 2 1/2” x 3 1/2” game cards and trading cards. Trading card sleeves can be used for daily use to protect cards from handling or to store and protect while on display in a home or retail collection.
About ClearBags
An innovative packaging seller over 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/
