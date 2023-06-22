ClearBags Now Offering Limited Time Free Shipping and Pre-Order for An Early Holiday Season
ClearBags gives customers the option to pre-order their favorite packaging ahead of time while enjoying free shipping on orders over $299 for a limited time.COLLIERVILLE, TN, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearBags has an extensive range of packaging solutions that cater to a diverse array of industries, including retail, food, photography, and more. With a commitment to delivering top-notch products that meet the highest standards, ClearBags has become a trusted name among businesses and individuals seeking premium packaging solutions.
ClearBags is currently taking pre-orders for seasonal items. This option is designed to help customers plan ahead and stay ahead of the competition. By offering pre-order options, ClearBags ensures that customers can secure the packaging products they need well in advance, eliminating any last-minute rush or potential product shortages.
ClearBags is also now providing free economy shipping on all purchases exceeding $299 for the summer. This exclusive offer not only helps customers save on shipping costs but also guarantees a hassle-free shopping experience from the comfort of their homes or offices.
Whether it's gift bags, themed bags, food packaging, or photography supplies, ClearBags provides an extensive range of options to suit every need. Customers can explore the vast selection of high-quality packaging products available on ClearBags’ user-friendly website and take advantage of this offer to secure their seasonal essentials.
About ClearBags
An innovative packaging seller over 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/
Julie Vang
ClearBags
+1 800-233-2630
Shaped Pouches by ClearBags