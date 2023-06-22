Democratic Lawmakers Call on Gov. Reynolds to Help Hungry Iowa Kids this Summer

Des Moines – Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday imploring her to accept federal food assistance for hungry Iowa kids this summer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic EBT program ensures that children who receive free and reduced lunches during the school year can continue to have access to nutritious foods during summer break.

Currently, Iowa is just one of 10 states that have not applied to this program for the summer of 2023. The deadline for the state to apply is July 14.

Iowa state Sens. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, and Izaah Knox, D-Des Moines, and state Rep. Sean Bagniewski, D-Des Moines, sent a letter to Reynolds on Thursday asking her to take advantage of the program after they visited the White House last week.

“Our state government is responsible for promoting and protecting the health and well-being of our citizens, and our children in particular,” the lawmakers wrote to Gov. Reynolds. “Food is a basic need. If we want our children to grow up healthy, excel in their education, and be active in our community, they need to be fed. Practical, beneficial programs like Pandemic EBT are an important way to help Iowa kids.

“Governor Reynolds, we call on you to prioritize the health and wellbeing of Iowa children and act today. Direct your Departments to submit a plan now for the summer USDA Pandemic EBT program for the sake of our Iowa kids. Please do not leave federal money on the table while so many Iowa children are at risk of going hungry.”

The full letter is available here.

A list of states that have been approved for the USDA summer program can be found on the program’s website. In addition to those already accessing the program, several states have applied but are not yet been fully approved.

