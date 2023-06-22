Sunstone’s Laser Engraver Solutions Meet Growing Market Needs for Precision Marking and Cutting
The Orion line of laser engravers from Sunstone provides an engraving solution for any budget or application.
Sunstone refreshed its line of Orion laser engravers to meet increased market demand for precision marking and cutting.
Our engravers resolve many of the challenges our customers face with product identification, customization, creativity, and precision cutting.”PAYSON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Engineering, an industry leader in micro welding technology and laser engraving solutions, refreshed its line of Orion laser engravers to meet increased market demand for precision marking and cutting.
Sunstone’s advanced laser engraving solutions, under the Orion brand, provide the latest in engraver technology combined with exceptional quality and engineering. For creating intricate designs on jewelry or firearms, making precision cuts or nameplates, personalizing jewelry or promotional items, or for marking identification codes on medical devices or industrial parts, an Orion engraver provides a reliable, high-quality solution.
“Our Orion engravers are exceptional and wonderful, the product of our commitment to precision and innovation,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC. “Our engravers resolve many of the challenges our customers face with product identification, customization, creativity, and precision cutting. Our engravers empower our customers to create remarkable products and reach every goal.”
The Orion line includes four different models, with different power options for each model, providing flexibility in matching the right engraver for any marking or cutting application. Regardless of an organization’s budget or application needs, Sunstone has an engraver solution that perfectly fits their needs.
Equipped with advanced laser technology, Orion engravers provide exceptional precision, ensuring crisp, clear markings with even the most intricate designs, labels, or identification requirements. Moreover, versatile energy settings greatly expand an Orion engraver’s ability to cut or mark on many types of metals.
Sunstone customers will see a boost in efficiency due to high engraving speeds. Orion engravers can handle large production volumes without compromising quality. With automated features and reliable performance, businesses can maximize their output and meet tight deadlines with ease.
A user-friendly software interface will help customers quickly learn and put to work their investment in an Orion laser engraver. Built with premium-grade materials and adhering to rigorous quality standards, customers can expect many years of reliable performance. All Orion laser engravers are backed by Sunstone’s acclaimed customer service and 3-year warranty.
About Sunstone Engineering
Sunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers, and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries, including the world’s bestselling permanent jewelry Orion welders. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, multiple government and military agencies, and thousands of permanent jewelry artists. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.
