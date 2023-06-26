Dr. Larry Cohen Releases New Book "Finding Our Way: Creating Change in Ourselves and Our Relationships."
"Finding Our Way" Offers Life-Changing Insights and Strategies for Personal GrowthMARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Therapist and life coach Dr. Larry Cohen announces the release of his book, "Finding Our Way: Creating Change in Ourselves and Our Relationships,” now available on Amazon.com. With 30 years of experience as a therapist and life coach, Dr. Cohen shares his ideas and insights, empowering readers to transform their lives and relationships.
In "Finding Our Way," Dr. Cohen delves into the core aspects of personal growth, focusing on self-worth, boundaries, and creating healthy relationships. In the book, he provides readers with practical tools and techniques to enhance their emotional well-being and overall happiness. The book presents a comprehensive guide to boosting self-esteem and increasing feelings of self-worth.
Dr. Cohen understands the importance of valuing oneself, and through relatable anecdotes and advice, readers will learn how to develop a positive self-image and cultivate a healthy sense of self. Additionally, "Finding Our Way" emphasizes the significance of establishing healthy boundaries in all aspects of life. Dr. Cohen explores the art of setting boundaries and provides step-by-step instructions on how to effectively protect oneself while maintaining healthy relationships. Readers will gain invaluable insights into asserting themselves confidently and respectfully.
"Finding Our Way" is an essential read for anyone seeking personal growth, confidence, and better relationships. Dr. Larry Cohen's compassionate and insightful approach will inspire readers to embark on a transformative journey toward self-improvement.
For more information or to purchase "Finding Our Way," please visit Amazon.com or contact The SBC Press at info@thesbcpress.com.
About Dr. Larry Cohen:
Dr. Larry Cohen is a therapist and life coach in Marlton, New Jersey. He has dedicated his career to helping individuals overcome personal challenges and work on their relationships. Through his book, "Finding Our Way," he aims to empower readers to lead fulfilling lives and build meaningful connections. To learn more, visit Dr. Larry Cohen's website, www.drlarrycohen.com.
