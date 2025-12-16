New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching Unveils Mural by Nationally Recognized Artist Dan Fenelon

New Mural by Dan Fenelon

Voorhees therapy practice reimagined by blending art, imagination, and personal growth

From childhood imagination and memories to adult struggles and hope, the mural reflects what people share in psychotherapy.” — Dr. Larry Cohen

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching , a provider of individual therapy and marriage counseling in Voorhees, New Jersey, has announced the completion of a large-scale mural by artist Dan Fenelon. The mural transforms the practice’s interior into a vibrant visual space, reinforcing the practice’s commitment to healing and growth for clients throughout South Jersey. The mural enhances the physical space where clients begin their therapeutic journey, reflecting creativity and emotional openness.Dan Fenelon, trained at The School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, is widely known for his unique blend of pop art, street culture, mythology, and symbolic storytelling. His work is on view in museums, public parks, and cultural institutions throughout the United States. His murals are celebrated for their emotional depth and their ability to spark reflection and connection.The mural’s themes of transformation, identity, imagination, and emotional growth closely align with New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching 's mission to provide the highest quality therapy and marriage counseling. “Art impacts how we feel, how we process, and how we open up,” said Dr. Larry Cohen, founder of New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching. “The environment matters when people are coming in for therapy, marriage counseling, and life coaching.”“From childhood imagination and memories to adult struggles and hope, the mural reflects what people share in psychotherapy,” Dr. Cohen added. “We wanted something that welcomes people into possibility rather than uncertainty. Dan created a mural that does exactly that—an emotional piece that reflects the therapeutic process. It’s an amazing piece of visual art.”Completed on-site at their Voorhees, New Jersey office, Fenelon filled the entryway with layered imagery, bold textures, and symbolic figures that invite curiosity and reflection. The mural, titled “Tell Me,” references the familiar therapeutic question, “So, tell me about yourself?”Clients and visitors to the Voorhees therapy office are encouraged to engage with the mural over time, noticing new details and emotional layers with each visit. The artwork serves as both a visual focal point and a grounding presence for those coming for therapy sessions, marriage counseling, or life coaching.By incorporating original art into its physical space, New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching continues to emphasize the importance of environment in effective mental health care. The practice believes that thoughtful design, creativity, and emotional safety are vital to supporting healing, growth, and meaningful therapeutic relationships.The public is invited to view the installation at the New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching office in Voorhees, New Jersey.For media inquiries, appointments, or photographs, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.