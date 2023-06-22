HNX to launch new bond trading system

VIETNAM, June 22 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) says basic preparations for the separate bond trading system have been completed.

The new system for trading corporate bonds is expected to be officially launched at the beginning of July, with more than 16,000 bonds estimated to be traded.

HNX has developed software and built a first-phase system with basic functions for trading private placement bonds.

The system allows for the integration of multiple markets and may trade a wide range of commodities on the same platform.

The processing capacity of the system can reach 20 to 30 million commands per session, allowing it to handle 15,000 to 20,000 orders per second.

Trading members, mainly securities firms, will perform transactions on the northern exchange's system.

The HNX's trading system only receives orders from securities companies through its order entry system, while the brokerage firm’s trading systems are used for private placement of bonds.

The securities trading companies are responsible for determining the status of an investor and ensuring that the investor is the right subject of bond trading in accordance with regulations.

The parties involved in the transaction reach an agreement on the transaction's contents themselves.

Trading times are from Monday to Friday every week, with two trading sessions: the morning session from 9am to 11am and the afternoon session from 1pm to 3pm (local time). — VNS