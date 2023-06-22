Fruit, vegetable exports to rise to $4 billion this year

VIETNAM, June 22 -

HCM CITY — Exports of fruits and vegetables are expected to be worth US$4 billion this year.

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association estimated that shipments have been worth nearly $2.8 billion so far this year, up more than 63 per cent year-on-year.

Exports last year had topped $3.16 billion.

The export of durian has seen the strongest growth this year, topping $503 million in the first five months compared to a mere $27.6 million in the same period last year.

China, South Korea, Japan, and the Netherlands are Việt Nam’s top four buyers of fruits and vegetables, with China accounting for nearly 63.5 per cent.

Vietnamese produce is improving rapidly in quality and price competitiveness, making it popular globally, experts said. — VNS