The Lentech DIS Protocol Analyzer has been evaluated and placed on the USAF Operational Test and Training Infrastructure Evaluated Products ListALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lentech's Integration Protocol Suite DIS Analyzer approved for use in USAF Operational Test & Training Infrastructure
Lentech, Inc. is pleased to announce that our product, the Lentech DIS Protocol Analyzer (LDPA), has been evaluated and placed on the USAF Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI) Evaluated Products List (OTTI E/APL). The LDPA is a critical tool for platform-level wargaming simulations, providing real time and targeted information regarding individual components in the simulation environment. LDPA allows users to search through the myriad of data to determine the quality and accuracy of the data being shared. Full evaluation and approval to be placed on the OTTI E/APL allows any DoD customer to use the LDPA in support of complex, multi-simulator, and multi-agency war gaming simulations.
“We’re excited to receive approval of our Lentech DIS Protocol Analyzer for placement on the OTTI E/APL”, stated Andrew Gallegos, Lentech’s CEO. “Our LDPA is the first tool within our Lentech Integration Protocol Suite (Lentech-IPS) that provides network troubleshooting to minimize the amount of time to integrate in the DIS environment.” Lentech IPS Sr. Solutions Developer Donald Gadomski added: “Future tools within Lentech-IPS such as our DIS Translator tool will provide a bridge between simulators using legacy DIS protocols (version 5-7) and those using newer versions such as the upcoming DIS V8, seamlessly translating the traffic generated on each side of the translator. This allows simulators operating under different DIS versions to operate together without modification.”
About Lentech – Lentech is a high-end solutions and services provider to the US DoD, Civilian and Intelligence communities, providing engineering, software, cloud, security, and analytic solutions. Learn more about Lentech @ www.lentechinc.com or contact us at IPS@lentechinc.com.
