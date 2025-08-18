Lentech Inc. Completes Transition to 100% Employee-Owned Company Through ESOP

ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lentech Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled IT, cloud and cyber solutions, and space systems engineering and technical support services, today announced the successful completion of its transition to a 100% employee-owned company under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The transaction, finalized in July 2025, represents a significant milestone in the company's commitment to its workforce and long-term sustainability.This strategic move enables Lentech employees to benefit directly from the company's growth and success, fostering a deeper alignment between individual contributions and organizational performance. As an ESOP, Lentech critically preserves its Employee-Focused Culture and their core values of integrity, excellence, and employee empowerment, ensuring that decision-making remains centered on the well-being and professional development of its team members.In addition to these internal advantages, the ESOP positions Lentech as an even more compelling career destination for top talent in the defense, intelligence, and civil marketplaces. Prospective employees are drawn to the opportunity for ownership in a dynamic, mission-driven organization that supports critical national priorities, and differentiates Lentech in a competitive talent landscape while also signaling a forward-thinking approach to corporate governance, emphasizing stability and shared prosperity.Paul Dillahay, CEO of Lentech Inc., stated, "This transition to full employee ownership is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the extraordinary team that powers Lentech's success. By becoming 100% employee-owned, we are not only securing a brighter future for our current employees but also creating an environment where innovation thrives through collective investment. This step strengthens our employee-centric culture and makes Lentech an unparalleled choice for professionals seeking meaningful impact in the defense, intelligence, and civil sectors. Lentech Inc. remains focused on delivering exceptional solutions to its civil, defense, and intelligence community customers, with this ownership model expected to drive continued growth and excellence.”About Lentech Inc.Lentech Inc. provides technology-enabled IT, cloud, and cyber solutions, as well as space systems engineering and technical solutions, to civil, defense, and intelligence community customers. Headquartered in Elkridge, MD, Lentech is a Small Disadvantaged Business committed to integrity, excellence, and innovation. For more information, visit www.lentechinc.com

