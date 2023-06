Kormoski & Associates LLC. Announces Sage and Corpay Complete Payment Solution for the Construction Industry

Kormoski & Associates LLC

Corpay Upload Application for Sage Intacct

TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kormoski & Associates LLC. Announces Sageand CorpayIntegration to Create a Complete Payment Solution for the Construction IndustryKormoski & Associates LLC. (K&A), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for Sage 300 CRE & Sage 100 Contractor, and Corpay, a FLEETCOR company and global leader in business payments, announced today “ Corpay Upload Application for Sage Intacct ”, Payment Automation is now integrated with Sage Intacct.Through the newly developed “Corpay Upload Application for Sage Intacct”, K&A and Corpay Payment Automation (formerly Nvoicepay) provide a complete AP solution for Sage Intacct. Allowing Sage Intacct users the opportunity to use Corpay payment solutions.K&A’s Sage automation integration allows customers like contractors, commercial developers and property managers to replace checks with electronic payments. This functionality supports increased efficiency and profitability, while delivering better visibility into cash flow."We are excited to partner with Kormoski & Associates LLC to equip Sage customers with the Corpay Upload Application for Sage Intacct," says Melody Williams, VP, Sales Strategy & Operations at Sage Intacct.Corpay securely stores and maintains supplier data on its customer’s behalf. Corpay mitigates the risk of fraud by taking responsibility for qualified payments that issue through its system. By removing mundane, manual tasks from AP’s workload, companies can improve their operational efficiencies."We are excited to partner with Kormoski to equip Sage 300, Sage 100 and Sage Intacct customers….with the Corpay Payment Automation tool," says David Vieregg, Corpay Channel Partners President. “Here at Corpay, we are committed to delivering value to companies through scalable payment technology that is customized to meet their unique needs and streamline their payments processes.”“Corpay Upload Application for Sage Intacct” provides the opportunity to send more secure payments through the Corpay network of over 850k+ suppliers. With multiple electronic payment methods, subcontractors and vendors can choose how they want to receive payment while working directly with Corpay’s supplier services team for day-to-day support.To learn more, visit www.kormoski.com About Kormoski & AssociatesKormoski & Associates is an industry leading provider of Financial Technology. For over 13 years, Kormoski & Associates has partnered with Comdata, and now Nvoicepay, both Corpay Companies. Kormoski & Associates LLC has changed the way Sage 300 CREand Sage 100 Contractorusers leverage cutting edge payment platforms that streamline controls, eliminate fraud, and generate revenue back to the bottom line. Learn more at www.kormoski.com About CorpayCorpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage, and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the #1 B2B commercial Mastercardissuer in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com *The Comdata Mastercardis issued by Regions Bank, a pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Comdata is a registered trademark of Comdata Inc. © 2022 Comdata Inc. All rights reserved.