We are excited to partner with Kormoski to equip Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor customers with the Corpay Payment Automation tool.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kormoski & Associates LLC. Announces Corpay Payment Automation Integration with Sage 300 CRE & Sage 100 Contractor to Create a Complete Payment Solution for the Construction Industry
Kormoski & Associates LLC. (K&A), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for Sage 300 CRE & Sage 100 Contractor, and Corpay, a FLEETCOR company and global leader in business payments, announced today that Corpay Payment Automation is now integrated with Sage 300 CRE & Sage 100 Contractor.
Through the newly developed “Nvoicepay Upload”, K&A and Corpay Payment Automation (formerly Nvoicepay) provide a complete AP solution for Sage 300 CRE & Sage 100 Contractor.
K&A’s Corpay Payment Automation integration allows customers like contractors, commercial developers and property managers to replace checks with electronic payments. This functionality supports increased efficiency and profitability, while delivering better visibility into cash flow.
"We are excited to partner with Kormoski to equip Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor customers with the Corpay Payment Automation tool," says Byron Biggins, SVP of Strategic Partnerships for Corpay. “Here at Corpay, we are committed to delivering value to companies through scalable payment technology that is customized to meet their unique needs and streamline their payments processes.”
Corpay securely stores and maintains supplier data on its customer’s behalf. Corpay mitigates the risk of fraud by taking responsibility for qualified payments that issue through its system. By removing mundane, manual tasks from AP’s workload, companies can improve their operational efficiencies.
“Nvoicepay Upload” provides the opportunity to send more secure payments through the Corpay network of over 850k suppliers. With multiple electronic payment methods, subcontractors and vendors can choose how they want to receive payment while working directly with Corpay’s supplier services team for day-to-day support.
About Kormoski & Associates LLC
Kormoski & Associates is an industry leading provider of Financial Technology. For over 13 years, Kormoski & Associates has partnered with Comdata®, and now Nvoicepay®, both Corpay Companies. K&A has changed the way Sage 300 CRE® and Sage 100 Contractor® users leverage cutting edge payment platforms that streamline controls, eliminate fraud, and generate revenue back to the bottom line.
About Corpay
Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest large-market commercial issuer of Mastercard issuer in North America. Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year and is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.
*The Comdata Mastercard® is issued by Regions Bank, a pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Comdata is a registered trademark of Comdata Inc. © 2022 Comdata Inc. All rights reserved.
